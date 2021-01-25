Children escape Aurora fire, but mother killed
Updated 1/25/2021 3:43 PM
Three children fled from a burning home early Monday in Aurora, but their mother died, authorities said.
The 39-year-old victim was being removed through a second-floor window by Aurora firefighters when fire spread to her bedroom, injuring a captain. He was treated at a hospital.
The fire department responded at 3:45 a.m. after a passerby was flagged down by three children, authorities said.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and it was noted that there were no working smoke detectors in the home," the fire department said.
The mother was pronounced dead at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. Her name wasn't immediately released.
