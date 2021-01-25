Arlington Heights woman killed in sledding accident in Wisconsin

A 50-year-old Arlington Heights woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a sledding accident in Wisconsin, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, as the woman was sledding on an inner tube at Camp Awana in the Town of Farmington, located about 40 miles north of Milwaukee, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

A witness said the woman veered off course while traveling down the sledding hill and crashed into a brush area and several trees, sheriff's police said. She was thrown from the inner tube and found lying unresponsive on the ground at the bottom of the hill, officials said.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where she succumbed to her injuries at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Sheriff's police said the woman was in Wisconsin visiting relatives.