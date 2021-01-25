109-year-old Arlington Heights woman gets vaccine, believed to be oldest recipient in state

Elzora Costello, 109, the oldest resident in Luther Village in Arlington Heights, got her COVID-19 vaccination Monday. She's believed to be the oldest person in Illinois to receive the vaccine. Courtesy of Cindy Vilcak

A 109-year-old Arlington Heights woman is thought to be the oldest person in Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Elzora Costello, who's also the oldest resident of the Luther Village senior residential community, was first in line for vaccinations at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the senior community, which has scheduled vaccinations for nearly all its 750 residents and 60 staff members by Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to death," said Rick Remington, Luther Village's director of operations.

Costello's family was glad, too.

"We told her, 'There is a virus and you should get this shot,'" said her granddaughter, Cindy Vilcak of Elk Grove Village. "And she was like, 'Oh, OK."

State officials said Monday afternoon that records indicate the oldest individual to date to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is 109 years old. Additional information couldn't be provided for confidentiality reasons, they said.

Illinois entered Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday. That means individuals 65 and over, as well as front-line workers such as firefighters, police officers, teachers, public transit workers, are now eligible for inoculation.

Remington said only about 15 residents of Luther Village -- where the average age is 84 -- declined to get the vaccine manufactured by Moderna. "We have a big space downstairs and we worked out a plan," said Remington, who was due to get his vaccination Monday evening.

Remington said a resident's daughter put him in touch with a regional pharmacist for Jewel-Osco, who in turn worked to set up the inoculation at Luther Village.

"We were lucky to get in touch with the regional pharmacist," he said. "She said Cook County asked them to get involved about a week-and-a-half ago and I called her three days after that ... Now her schedule is completely booked for the next four weeks."

Costello has lived at Luther Village for more than 20 years, her granddaughter said. Her three children have died, but she has 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Always a talkative, friendly person, Costello used be very active in her early days at Luther Village, especially enjoying Zumba classes and games of pinochle, Vilcak said. She now has a live-in caregiver and her vision and hearing have declined, but she is in good health overall.

"She on two pills -- that's it," Vilcak said.

Before giving their consent for the vaccination, family members discussed it among themselves and with her doctors.

"I was just nervous because it's such a newer vaccine and we don't know the long-term effect," Vilcak said. "But we talked and we were like, 'Yeah, this is a good thing.'"