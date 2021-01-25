$100 to help stroke survivor

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Barbara A. Jentz of Barrington.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Ralph is a 68-year-old Addison resident, a stroke survivor, a heart arrhythmia patient, and my brother. He had a stroke in 2017, recovered, and has paid thousands of dollars in the past three years for medicines, echocardiograms, defibrillator checks, cardiologist and internal medicine doctor's appointments, and health insurance.

"If I had $100 to give, I would give it to him to pay for his many medical expenses needed to improve his heart, eye, and dental health."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.