Two dead after car fleeing police crashes in Aurora

Two passengers in a vehicle fleeing from Aurora police died Saturday night after it crashed into a minivan.

Police said the crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the intersection of North Ohio Street and East Indian Trail.

Prior to the crash, police were called to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Coventry Place for a report of "multiple people with guns."

When officers arrived, a crowd scattered, including three people in a white Dodge Charger, police said.

As additional police arrived to the scene, some officers noticed the Charger fleeing the area eastbound on Indian Trail at a high rate of speed and disobeying a red light at Lake Street.

Patrol officers initially pursued, but quickly terminated the chase, police said. Less than a minute later, police were notified of the crash involving the Charger and a minivan.

Two people in the minivan suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers found one person dead in the Charger and a second who was critically injured and transported to an area hospital, where they ultimately died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the Charger had fled the scene, police said.

A police dog was called to the area to help search for the driver, who eventually was located hiding outside a nearby house. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his crash injuries. No charges have been announced yet.

During a search of the Charger, multiple firearms were recovered, police said.

The crash and the initial call to the apartment complex remain under investigation, police said Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police detectives at (630) 256-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.