No injuries in early morning North Aurora townhouse fire

North Aurora Fire Protection District officials said no one was injured in an early Sunday morning fire inside a townhouse garage.

Fire officials said the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. on the 11 block of Kilberry Lane. Responding firefighters did not see any smoke or fire upon arrival, but residents of the townhouse attached to the garage reported hearing "popping" from inside the garage and smelled smoke before alerting the fire department.

When firefighters opened the garage, they could see smoke. A sprinkler system in the structure had been activated, helping to prevent any significant fire damage to the building, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe contents in the garage sparked the fire. However, they don't have reason to believe the blaze originated from any vehicle in the garage.

The garage was attached to an "end unit townhome," and only the residents of that unit were displaced because of smoke damage to the residence, officials said.

No damage estimate was available.