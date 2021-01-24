Defying CPS, Chicago teachers vote to refuse in-person work

Elementary teachers prepare their desks and laptops for a virtual class Jan. 11 outside of Suder Montessori Magnet Elementary School in Chicago. The Chicago Teachers Union said Sunday, Jan. 24 that its members voted to defy an order to return to the classroom before they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting up a showdown with district officials who have said such a move would amount to an illegal strike. Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Chicago Teachers Union members have voted to defy Chicago Public Schools' reopening plans and continue working from home Monday because of health and safety concerns.

City officials had said in recent days they would view the collective refusal of in-person work as a strike, but in response to Sunday's vote results said they will delay the scheduled return of thousands of teachers and staff until Wednesday "to ensure we have the time needed to resolve our discussions without risking disruption to student learning."

