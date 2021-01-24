Defying CPS, Chicago teachers vote to refuse in-person work
Updated 1/24/2021 5:58 PM
Chicago Teachers Union members have voted to defy Chicago Public Schools' reopening plans and continue working from home Monday because of health and safety concerns.
City officials had said in recent days they would view the collective refusal of in-person work as a strike, but in response to Sunday's vote results said they will delay the scheduled return of thousands of teachers and staff until Wednesday "to ensure we have the time needed to resolve our discussions without risking disruption to student learning."
