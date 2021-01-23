Condoleezza Rice keynotes Barrington 'Town-Warming'

Condoleezza Rice, secretary of state under President George W. Bush, speaks Saturday at the Barrington "Town-Warming" via Zoom. Courtesy of Village of Barrington

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was the star attraction at the Barrington's Cultural Commission's 4th annual "Town-Warming," conducted for more than 200 people over Zoom on Saturday.

Rice, who was in office during the presidency of George W. Bush, chatted with Motorola Chairman and CEO Greg Brown, on relations with China and Russia, the political climate, and her interest in music, ice skating, golf and football.

"We must re-dedicate ourselves to a common American purpose," she said.

Brown also spoke with former U.S. Commerce Secretary William M. Daley, who served under President Bill Clinton, about the tumultuous events of the past several months and how the country might move forward.

Barrington historian Barbara Benson provided a historical perspective on the role that Barrington's White House played during the previous pandemic in 1917-18.

Barrington village President Karen Darch said that while the event was different this year because of the pandemic, "it was extraordinary just the same."