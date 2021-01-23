Believe Project: $100 to pass on to man who helps homeless veterans

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Zoeie Kreiner of St. Charles.

She wants to give the money to Michael Anthony. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"He is a Navy veteran who volunteers with the Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation. He personally goes out and meets with homeless veterans, gets them food, warm clothing and tries to get them off the streets. He is an inspiration to us all."

