Armed robbery Friday at Arlington Heights pawnshop
Updated 1/23/2021 11:41 AM
An armed robbery took place at an Arlington Heights pawnshop Friday evening, authorities said.
Arlington Heights Police Sgt. Steve Hudgens said police got a call at 6:47 p.m. about an armed robbery at EZPAWN on the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road. Police were on the scene about a minute later, he said.
Two store employees said two men came in, one armed with a handgun, and took money and jewelry, Hudgens said.
Witnesses gave different descriptions of the men, who reportedly left in a white two-door vehicle, possibly a Chrysler, he said.
