Gail Borden library buildings to reopen Monday with safeguards

With Kane County now in Tier 2 pandemic mitigations, the Gail Borden Public Library District plans to reopen its three buildings Monday with several safeguards in place.

"We are happy to welcome people back into our buildings," said Denise Raleigh, speaking for the district. "Even though during this mitigations time period we are tremendously heartened to see how many people engage with our online programs and use our drive-up services, it is still so wonderful to see the faces of the people we serve in person, even if it is just above their masks."

In addition to masks, social distancing and occupancy limits, the library is asking customers to limit visits to two hours and that the first hour of the day, Monday through Thursday, be reserved for "vulnerable populations" at all locations.

Each location will also have shortened operating hours to allow more time for cleaning.

Some study rooms and services will not reopen immediately. The Early Learning Center is closed at the main library, and officials said they are working to restore passport services.

Computer drop-in service is available on the second floor of the main library and at both branches.

Gail's Sales at the main library, which sells used books, games, movies and other items will be open.

Some services initiated during the pandemic, including the curbside pickup at the South Elgin branch and home delivery, will continue, though not indefinitely. Bookmobile service continues with safety precautions in place.

The library staff will continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect tables, chairs, public desks, computers and shelving, as well as all fixtures in the washrooms throughout all three buildings.

The new, shortened hours at the main library at 270 N. Grove Ave. are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The Rakow branch, 2751 W. Bowes Road, will be open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Hours at the South Elgin branch, 127 South McLean Blvd. will be: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Each location has expanded drive-through hours.