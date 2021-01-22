Believe Project: $100 to help domestic violence survivors

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Teri Archam of Arlington Heights.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"We have been working with survivors of domestic violence for the last 10 years. We work on their resume writing and interviewing skills, host a Halloween party for their children, provide Mother's Day baskets with treats for the moms and do a toy drive at the holidays.

"This year as we asked what was on their wish lists, it broke my heart to read ... laundry detergent, a throw blanket, mac and cheese, hats and gloves. It wasn't the latest video game or trendy toy. It was just the basics."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.