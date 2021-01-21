Sheriff: Snow may be to blame for crash that killed Hampshire woman

A Hampshire woman died Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Burlington Township that may have been caused by drifting and blowing snow, authorities said.

Kane County sheriff's police say the 27-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Elantra west on Plank Road near Lawrence Road at 6:50 a.m. when the car crossed into an eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Transit van.

Authorities suspect a lack of visibility because of blowing and drifting snow may have caused the woman to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic.

A passenger in the van was hospitalized with serious injuries, and another suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.