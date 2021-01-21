Limited indoor dining resumes in Will, Kankakee counties

The Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing indoor dining at bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties to resume with capacity limits after easing some COVID-19 restrictions. Associated Press file photo

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions on Will and Kankakee counties that will allow restaurants and bars in the region to start serving indoors with capacity limits.

The move comes after hospitalizations and infections dropped in both counties, which comprise public health Region 7.

IDPH officials said Region 7 could enter "Tier 1" mitigations that also allow gatherings of up to 25 people.

Restaurants in Tier 1 can have up to 25 guests or serve at 25% capacity, whichever is less.

"This does not mean we can let our guard down," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. "We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus -- wear our masks, avoid large gatherings, and get the vaccine when it is our turn.

"This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let's stay the course."

The state's restrictions are intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.