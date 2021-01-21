Feder: Natasha Korecki to cover White House for Politico

Natasha Korecki, who was a star reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times and the Daily Herald before joining Politico, has been promoted to White House correspondent, Robert Feder writes.

She covered the campaign of Joe Biden for Politico throughout the 2020 presidential race.

A University of Illinois graduate, Korecki joined Politico in 2015 after 12 years at the Sun-Times and seven years at the Daily Herald.

She wrote the daily Politico Playbook on Illinois politics before being named national correspondent in 2018.

"Having the opportunity to cover the White House is an honor of a lifetime, particularly given the unprecedented crises our nation is facing," Korecki told me. "I've long cherished my role as a journalist and that's especially been true at a time when the media has been under fierce attack. I'm thankful for having gone through the reporting rigors at places like the Daily Herald and the Sun-Times, which helped prepare me for this moment."

