Believe Project: $100 for woman who helps others

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Laura Ehrhardt of Bartlett.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I would like to nominate my special friend who has a heart of gold to help others. She has put herself out there to give food, necessities (to) people that have no paycheck coming in or struggling to make ends meet. She will ... go to someone's house to deliver whatever they might need. No one has to know, and she will pretend it never happened."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.