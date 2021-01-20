Underwood, Duckworth among the Illinoisans tweeting from the inauguration

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, right, a Downers Grove Democrat, with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia at the Capitol for Wednesday's presidential inauguration. Courtesy of Sean Casten

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, was among the Illinoisans attending Wednesday's presidential inauguration. Courtesy of Jan Schakowsky

Members of Illinois' delegation to Congress celebrated the inaugurations of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday with social media posts and selfies.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, tweeted a message praising the new president and vice president, along with a photo of herself at the U.S. Capitol.

"With their leadership, our nation is on the path to recovery, healing, and progress that will make life better for all Americans," Underwood said.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat whose district stretches into the Northwest suburbs, tweeted "Perfect day! New beginning!" before the ceremony, along with a photo of herself at the Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat, congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet Wednesday morning.

"Under your leadership as President and Vice President, we can finally begin the work of healing our nation, recovering from this deadly pandemic and building back better," she tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Springfield Democrat, called it "a great day for the United States, its citizens, and our democracy."

Left to right: U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, California; U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, Downers Grove; U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, Chicago; and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Sean Casten

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, said the day "marks the beginning of brighter days, hard work, and good trouble." That last remark referred to a quote from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who encouraged people to get into good trouble.

Later, after Biden and Harris recited their oaths, Casten took a swipe at former President Donald Trump by tweeting that "an era of truth-telling and integrity has finally begun."

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Naperville Democrat, also slammed Trump in a tweet, saying Inauguration Day "represents the end of a dark and shameful period in American history spurred by a demagogic President."

"While our democratic system bent these past four years, today's peaceful transfer of power shows the world that it did not break," Foster said.

Not all members of the Illinois delegation attended the inauguration.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, planned to be there but instead was home with COVID-19. In a statement issued Wednesday, Schneider said Biden's swearing-in "gives all of us the chance to hope again, to believe again, and most importantly, to unite once again in that 245-year-old pursuit of a 'more perfect union.'"

"The past few weeks and months have been sobering, and so clearly demonstrated that we desperately need an experienced leader who will bring us together and restore America's faith in our future and our standing in the world," Schneider said. "That leader is Joe Biden."

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, one of the few Republicans in the Illinois delegation, didn't attend the ceremony either, with a spokeswoman citing concerns about COVID-19 and security. Still, Kinzinger tweeted "heartfelt congratulations" to Biden and his administration.