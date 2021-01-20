State trooper, two others injured in crash on Route 53 in Palatine

An Illinois State Police trooper and two other people were taken to a hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Route 53 in Palatine, authorities said.

The crash took place at about 9:24 a.m. on northbound Route 53 near Rand Road, snarling traffic for hours.

According to preliminary information, the state trooper had responded to another crash at that location, when the collision occurred, said Trooper Elizabeth Clausing, public information officer for the state police.

It appears the trooper was seated inside a squad car on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated when another vehicle traveling northbound on Route 53 struck the squad from behind, Clausing said.

The trooper and two others were transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, she said. It was no immediately clear whether the others injured were involved in the first of second crash, Clausing added.

Palatine police Cmdr. Bruce Morris said officers assisted state police and the Cook County sheriff's office in separate crashes Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a request for information.