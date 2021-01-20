4,344 more fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Illinois

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comLake County Health Department immunization coordinator Denise Flores readies a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday as hundreds of people in their cars file into the Lake County Fairgrounds to get receive an inoculation.

State health officials today reported 4,344 more Illinois residents and workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after receiving a second vaccine dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine providers reported administering 29,008 more doses Tuesday as well.

To date, 537,740 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state, fully vaccinating 112,823 people, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Also today, Illinois recorded 107 COVID-19 more deaths and 4,822 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 18,398, with 1,081,354 who have been infected since the outbreak began.

There were 3,284 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals throughout the state Tuesday, according to IDPH figures. Of those hospitalized, 722 were in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 5.5%, the lowest level since exactly three months ago on Oct. 20. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of viral spread throughout a particular population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.