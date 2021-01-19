Feder: 'Black Ink Crew' star Charmaine Bey named midday host on WGCI

Charmaine Bey, who leveraged her popularity on the VH-1 hit reality show "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" into a radio career, has been promoted to midday personality at WGCI 107.5-FM, the iHeartMedia hip-hop station. Starting today Bey will be on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The midday slot on WGCI has been open since November when Frankie Robinson exited after five years. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.