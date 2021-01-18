 

Twins struck by vehicle while skateboarding near Elgin

  • An Elgin police van blocks the intersection of Highland Road at Combs Road just east of a crash site Monday night. Twin brothers who were skateboarding on Highland were struck by a vehicle.

      An Elgin police van blocks the intersection of Highland Road at Combs Road just east of a crash site Monday night. Twin brothers who were skateboarding on Highland were struck by a vehicle. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/18/2021 7:07 PM

Twin brothers are in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle Monday evening in an unincorporated area near Elgin, police said.

The 14-year-old brothers from Pingree Grove were hit while skateboarding on the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

 

The brothers were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to another hospital. Police did not provide additional information on his condition.

