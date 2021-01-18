Twins struck by vehicle while skateboarding near Elgin

Twin brothers are in serious condition after they were struck by a vehicle Monday evening in an unincorporated area near Elgin, police said.

The 14-year-old brothers from Pingree Grove were hit while skateboarding on the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

The brothers were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to another hospital. Police did not provide additional information on his condition.