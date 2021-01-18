Naper Settlement CEO says construction could begin this year on new buildings

Slated to be built in coordination with a new agricultural center, the Thresher Pavilion will serve as a space to store and display a thresher machine and other farming equipment. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

An Innovation Gateway is proposed to serve as a new Naper Settlement entryway. It also would also house a digital collection documenting history from the 20th century to present day. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

A digital wall inside a new Innovation Gateway at Naper Settlement would allow visitors to browse events, people and moments in history from the 20th century to present day. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

A new Agricultural Interpretive Center proposed at Naper Settlement would pay homage to the area's farming roots while also inspiring and educating students about the industry, museum leaders say. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement leaders are hoping to break ground this year on a set of new buildings aimed at modernizing the Naperville museum while still paying homage to the city's history.

An Innovation Gateway, an Agricultural Interpretive Center and a Thresher Pavilion are incorporated into the latest iteration of the historical museum's master plan, which has evolved significantly since its initial approval in 2008, President and CEO Rena Tamayo-Calabrese said.

The project's roughly $8 million price tag includes construction costs and an endowment to ensure the future care of the new buildings. The structures are set to join about 30 others on Naper Settlement's 13-acre campus at 523 S. Webster St., she said.

"We will always continue to be everything that we have become," Tamayo-Calabrese said. "This is really an addition to ensure that we're telling our story all the way through today, and that we continue to be a thriving organization that is relevant and connected to the community."

Planning and zoning commissioners supported the updated development plans earlier this month, unanimously recommending approval of three code deviations related to fencing, landscaping and a corner yard setback. The proposal will now go to the city council for final consideration.

The goal is to begin construction on at least one, if not all, of the new facilities in 2021, depending on the success of fundraising efforts over the next several months, Tamayo-Calabrese said.

The city of Naperville has pledged $2.4 million toward the project, with the remaining costs expected to be covered by the Naperville Heritage Society through grants and private donations. The welcome center is about 60% funded, and roughly 80% of the funding is secured for the agricultural component, which includes the unheated, unairconditioned pavilion, she said.

With a 6,000-square-foot exhibition space and STEM-driven learning opportunities, the agricultural center would serve the dual purpose of honoring Naperville's roots as a farm town and educating students about the industry's future, Tamayo-Calabrese said. Through partnerships with scientists, university leaders and other professionals, she said, Naper Settlement hopes to inspire careers in agriculture or related fields.

"If we're able to create for (students) that aha moment, that spark of interest ... we will not only be serving our own community, but we would also be serving our state and hopefully making a better future for everyone," she said.

The 1,500-square-foot pavilion is slated to be built nearby, with the primary purpose of storing and displaying a historic 1912 threshing machine used for harvesting crops.

Proposed for the corner of Aurora Avenue and Webster Street, the Innovation Gateway would serve as the new main entrance to the campus, offering more space, security and greater accessibility than the Pre-Emption House where visitors currently enter, Tamayo-Calabrese said.

A digital wall will feature photos, artifacts and stories of Naperville's history from the 20th and 21st centuries, she said, advancing the museum's technological learning experiences and allowing guests to browse interactive collections that interest them most.

Though Naper Settlement is known for its 19th- and early 20th-century exhibits, Tamayo-Calabrese said museum leaders want to also highlight Naperville's role in more recent moments in history, such as World War II, the civil rights movement and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"We knew it was important for us to tell these 20th- and 21st-century stories and tie them to the national narrative," she said. "(The digital wall) gives us tremendous versatility for educational and exhibit purposes."