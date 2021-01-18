Man killed in Waukegan fire

An elderly man was killed Monday evening in an apartment fire in Waukegan, officials said.

The Waukegan Fire Department responded about 5:15 p.m. to a fire on the 10th floor of an apartment building at 542 Washington St. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to a single unit, but the victim was found dead at the scene.

The Waukegan Police Department, the state fire marshal's office and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating.

Earlier in the evening, crews responded to a fire at 2205 N. Butrick on Waukegan's north side. The fire was contained to a single apartment and extinguished by the sprinkler system.

The fire appears to be the result of cooking, according to the news release from the Waukegan Fire Department. No injuries were reported.