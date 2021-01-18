Founder of the Pro-Life Action League dies at 93

Joe Scheidler, longtime national director of the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League, has died. Here, he's shown at an anti-abortion demonstration in Lake Zurich in 2011. Chicago Sun-Times photo

Joe Scheidler, the founder of the Pro-Life Action League who is known as the godfather of the pro-life movement, died Monday at the age of 93, the organization confirmed.

His oldest son, Eric Scheidler, said that Joe Scheidler "devoted five decades of his long life to proclaiming the value of human life at its most vulnerable stage, the child in the womb."

"I'm grateful that he passed away surrounded by family, in the comfort of his home, his refuge from the rigors of his pro-life mission," Eric Scheidler said. "His memory will be cherished by the thousands whom he inspired to join him on the front lines of the pro-life movement."

This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.