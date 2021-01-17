Police: Man suffers graze wound in Elgin shooting early Sunday

Elgin police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left a man with a minor graze wound, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:56 a.m. in the 300 block of South State Street, just west of the city's downtown.

They arrived to find the injured man in a vehicle, which appeared to be damaged in the shooting. The man did not seek medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call police at (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the message.