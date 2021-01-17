Police: Elmhurst man fought off two attackers, took their weapon to foil carjacking

Elmhurst police are investigating an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in which the vehicle's owner fought off two attackers and took their weapon.

The Elmhurst man was in his driveway on the 500 block of North Emroy Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by two men, police said. One of the men pulled out what appeared to be a firearm, hit the vehicle owner with it and demanded the car, according to police.

During an ensuing struggle, police said, the victim was able to seize the weapon and the suspects fled. The weapon later was found to be a replica gun, police said.

The suspects are described as Black males in their 20s, with thin builds and standing about 6 feet tall. They were wearing black clothing and surgical masks, according to police. They were last seen traveling south on Van Auken Street in a silver Toyota RAV4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050.