Cupich calls for unity during March for Life event in Mundelein
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich called for unity Sunday as he joined fellow Catholics and others at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein for a stop on March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour.
The stop was one of six outdoor, socially distanced car rallies March for Life Chicago is hosting in four Midwestern states this year. They are replacing the group's annual gathering to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision legalizing abortion.
"We're here under the theme, 'Life Unites,'" Cupich said during his keynote address. "And it is important for us to keep that in mind in this moment of division in society, division sometimes even in our church."
The event also featured a diaper drive benefiting Aid for Women, a Chicago-based organization that assist women facing unexpected pregnancies.