Cupich calls for unity during March for Life event in Mundelein

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, in earmuffs, waits to be introduced as a keynote speaker during March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour stop Sunday, at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, was surrounded by diaper donations Sunday as he spoke during the March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour stop at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. The march included a diaper drive to benefit the organization Aid for Women. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Wearing a red coat and pink-trimmed hat, Joy Tipre, 9, a fourth-grade student from Mount Prospect, helps bring a delivery of donated diapers to March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour stop Sunday, at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. She's joined by members of American Heritage Girls Troop 1317. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Jacob Tipre of Mount Prospect, right in red coat, assists with counting of diapers donated Sunday during March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour stop Sunday, at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. The diaper drive benefitted the organization Aid for Women. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, addresses the audience Sunday during March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour stop at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich called for unity Sunday as he joined fellow Catholics and others at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein for a stop on March for Life Chicago's Moving the Movement Tour.

The stop was one of six outdoor, socially distanced car rallies March for Life Chicago is hosting in four Midwestern states this year. They are replacing the group's annual gathering to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision legalizing abortion.

"We're here under the theme, 'Life Unites,'" Cupich said during his keynote address. "And it is important for us to keep that in mind in this moment of division in society, division sometimes even in our church."

The event also featured a diaper drive benefiting Aid for Women, a Chicago-based organization that assist women facing unexpected pregnancies.