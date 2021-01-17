$100 to help couple after kidney transplant

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Linda Trilling of Buffalo Grove.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My husband just received a kidney transplant at Loyola. He has had complications, which brings us to their campus at least two to three times a week probably for the next six months.

"We live on our Social Security. Having a little extra for parking and gas would help us greatly."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.