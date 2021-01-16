State reports 130 more deaths, 5,343 virus more cases Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 5,343 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 130 additional deaths.

The dead included 43 in Cook County, six in DuPage County, eight in Kane County, six in Lake County, two in McHenry County and five in Will County.

The state is reporting a total of 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,372 specimens for a total 14,667,148. As of last night, 3,406 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 711 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 9-15 is 6.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 9-5 is 7.5%.

As of Friday night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675.

The health department is reporting a total of 471,157 vaccines administered, including 62,778 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,506 doses.