Kids look for animal tracks in snow at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove

New-fallen snow gave a group of children the opportunity to look for animal tracks during the Friends of the Forest program at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove Saturday.

With the help of a legend showing the prints of various animals that frequent Lyman Woods, including raccoons, skunks, rabbits, squirrels, opossum, deer, red fox and coyotes, staff member Aaron Ambrosio led the children on a search for animal tracks, including simulated ones on laminated cards, and real ones in the snow.

Following the search for prints, Ambrosio led a hike along a trail through the woods as the group of five children searched for types of wildlife that might be out in daylight.

A fresh layer of snow certainly made it easier to look for animal tracks.

"It's a little way to get them some experience and be in touch with nature, have some sort of practical thing to do, and just have some fun too," Ambrosio said.