 

Kids look for animal tracks in snow at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove

  • Aaron Ambrosio talks about animal tracks with, from left, Reese Paulik, 7, her brother, Clark, 9, and Mia Andreuccetti and Essie Amara, both 7, all of whom are from Downers Grove, during the Friends of the Forest program at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove Saturday.

  • Staff member Aaron Ambrosio holds up a card showing an animal track for kids to identify during the Friends of the Forest program at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove Saturday.

  • Essie Amara, left, and Mia Andreuccetti, both 7 and from Downers Grove, look at a page showing different kinds of animal tracks during the Friends of the Forest program at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove Saturday.

  • Clark Paulik, 9, of Downers Grove is ready to look for animal tracks during the Friends of the Forest program at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove Saturday.

Updated 1/16/2021 2:26 PM

New-fallen snow gave a group of children the opportunity to look for animal tracks during the Friends of the Forest program at Lyman Woods in Downers Grove Saturday.

With the help of a legend showing the prints of various animals that frequent Lyman Woods, including raccoons, skunks, rabbits, squirrels, opossum, deer, red fox and coyotes, staff member Aaron Ambrosio led the children on a search for animal tracks, including simulated ones on laminated cards, and real ones in the snow.

 

Following the search for prints, Ambrosio led a hike along a trail through the woods as the group of five children searched for types of wildlife that might be out in daylight.

A fresh layer of snow certainly made it easier to look for animal tracks.

"It's a little way to get them some experience and be in touch with nature, have some sort of practical thing to do, and just have some fun too," Ambrosio said.

