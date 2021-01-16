 

$100 for program that helps families in need

 
Daily Herald report
Posted1/16/2021 6:00 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Julie Schwartz of Buffalo Grove.

Schwartz wants to give the money to Sue Gandhi, who started a program called Sue's Pantry. Here is an excerpt of her story:

 

"She helps struggling families, single moms, refugee families and those that have been victims of unforeseen circumstances such as fires and flooding.

"She aims to provide families in need with food, clothing, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, diapers, household items and anything else they may need on a day-to-day basis."

"This would really help a lot of people in need."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 