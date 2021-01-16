$100 for program that helps families in need

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Julie Schwartz of Buffalo Grove.

Schwartz wants to give the money to Sue Gandhi, who started a program called Sue's Pantry. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She helps struggling families, single moms, refugee families and those that have been victims of unforeseen circumstances such as fires and flooding.

"She aims to provide families in need with food, clothing, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, diapers, household items and anything else they may need on a day-to-day basis."

"This would really help a lot of people in need."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.