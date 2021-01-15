St. Charles Twp. man guilty of sending customer's nude pictures to himself

A 25-year-old St. Charles Township man has been found guilty of sending himself nude photographs from a customer's cellphone while he was working at a store in Huntley in 2018.

Kane County Judge David Kliment on Friday found Justin D. Devine, guilty of one count of nonconsensual dissemination of a sexual image.

He could receive probation to three years in prison when he is sentenced March 24.

Devine was working when a woman came in to have her cellphone carrier changed. Devine requested her phone to perform the task. When she took the phone back, she noticed a text with five photos of her genitals had been sent to an unknown number.

Later that evening, she researched the phone number online and discovered it belonged to Devine.

She told police she had taken the photographs two nights before.

In a recording of police questioning Devine, Devine said sending a message to another number was part of the procedure for porting numbers. He said and the pictures inexplicably ended up in it. He said he panicked and tried to stop the text. Police found the images on his phone.

Devine's attorney argued the victim was not identifiable by the photos or information attached to them. Prosecutors argued the law doesn't require a face in such images, that her number was attached to the photos, and Devine knew it was her.