Illinois to begin next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in 10 days

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce how the state will distribute vaccines to the next eligible group of residents at a news conference today. Photo courtesy of Edward Hospital

With the first case of a more infectious variant of COVID-19 diagnosed in the state, Illinois National Guard troops and retail pharmacies will help accelerate vaccinations with a second phase of inoculations for seniors and essential workers beginning Jan. 25.

"Starting next week, we will bring on line hundreds of vaccination sites including retail pharmacy chains," Pritzker said. He promised vaccinations at mass sites, mobile sites, hospitals, urgent care centers, and "ultimately doctors' offices and large employers."

The state will also launch a vaccination website prior to Jan. 25 with information about where and how to get shots.

Currently, health care workers and long-term care residents (Phase 1a) are the first priority for COVID-19 vaccinations. The second phase (1b) comprises people over 65 and essential workers, such as firefighters who cannot work remotely during the pandemic.

Officials cautioned vaccinations will be limited at the start of Phase 1b because the supply is limited, but Pritzker is hopeful the pace will increase after President-elect Joe Biden, who has promised to accelerate distribution, is sworn in Wednesday.

"The amount (of vaccines) coming into Illinois is still at a trickle," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said.

Next week, Illinois National Guard troops will be in Cook County to assist ramping up vaccinations for those currently being vaccinated

Regarding the new variant, Ezike said "although there is no evidence it causes more severe disease or death, studies show it spreads easier and more quickly."

Pritzker said, "it's incredibly important for Illinoisans not to let their guards down," he said.

The governor did ease restrictions in Region 1 in northern Illinois, Region 2 in central Illinois, and Region 5 in southern Illinois, shifting the areas into Tier 2 mitigations. Those allow museums and casinos to open with limited capacity, indoor fitness classes to resume with a 10-person capacity, and low-risk youth sports to resume with some restrictions.

Pritzker also made rule changes that should accelerate when indoor dining can resume.

State health officials reported today another 123 COVID-19 deaths with 6,642 more new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 18,049, while 1,059,324 Illinois residents have now been infected since the outbreak began.

Health officials also reported fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 3,446 being treated as of Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 712 were in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 6.5%, it's lowest point since Oct. 27. Case positivity allows health officials to track the spread of the virus through a certain population. Officials use a seven-day average to smooth out any daily anomalies in new cases and tests results.