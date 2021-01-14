Illinois records 88 more COVID-19 deaths, another 6,652 new cases

Some suburban school districts like Libertyville High School District 128 are offering on-site COVID-19 testing as students return to the classroom in the coming days. Courtesy of District 128

State health officials today announced another 88 Illinois residents are dead from COVID-19, while 6,652 more new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 17,840, and 1,046,030 residents have been infected since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate dropped for the sixth straight day and is now at 6.8%. Case positivity is the number of new cases diagnosed divided by the number of tests results and allows health officials to determine the level of disease spread among a certain population. A seven-day rolling average is used to account for any anomalies in daily results.

Illinois Department of Public Health figures also show 3,511 patients were hospitalized statewide Wednesday with COVID-19 complications. Of those hospitalized, 742 were in intensive care.