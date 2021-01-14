Feder: Chicago news bosses warn journalists to be careful out there

Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the U.S. Capitol during the riot in Washington. Associated Press/Jan. 6, 2021

In the wake of attacks on reporters at the U.S. Capitol uprising January 6 and the continued threat of violence against journalists nationwide, Chicago area news organizations are on high alert this week, Robert Feder writes.

"Your safety is paramount," Chicago Tribune editor-in-chief Colin McMahon wrote in an internal memo to staffers Wednesday. "If a journalist feels uncomfortable about an assignment -- before, during or after -- that journalist should raise those concerns immediately. Your assigning editor is there to listen and work with you, and if you feel an assignment is too risky, you will not be placed on that assignment. If you already are on the scene, you should feel free to break off that assignment."

At ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, news crews are being urged to cut back on live shots and take other measures to reduce their exposure.

