Believe Project: $100 to help friend with multiple sclerosis

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Pam Holmes of Lake Villa.

She wants to give the money to a friend with multiple sclerosis. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"At this point in time, she is bedridden, unable to use her legs. Her husband works between 40 to 60 hours per week just trying to keep their heads above water. His pay check is their only source of income.

"Because of a confirmed COVID case at his place of employment, they had to shut down for two weeks. He received no pay for this time. The $100 from the Believe Project would go a very long way to help them."

