 

St. Viator returns to clerical leadership in naming new president

    The Rev. Dan Lydon has been named the next president of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

    The Rev. Daniel Lydon, right, was named the new president of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. He is pictured in 2015 at his ordination Mass with Bishop George Rassas, from left, and Bishop Christopher Glancy. Courtesy of Ryckaert Photographic, Donna Ryckaert

 
Updated 1/13/2021 3:47 PM

St. Viator High School has named the Rev. Dan Lydon as its new president starting this summer -- a return to clerical leadership at the Arlington Heights school after five years under its first lay president.

The appointment, announced Wednesday by Viatorian community provincial the Rev. Dan Hall, marks a return to St. Viator for Lydon -- a one-time vice principal and teacher. He is a 1973 graduate of the school.

 

"I am humbled to be presented with this opportunity to lead a community that has meant so much to me throughout my life," Lydon said in a statement. "I look forward to leading this outstanding institution as we prepare for the continued challenges in providing a community of faith formation and academic excellence."

In accordance with Viatorian bylaws, the congregation's board of governors led the search and hiring of the new president, and informed the school's board of trustees of the decision, officials said.

Lydon, 65, most recently served as parochial vicar at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Bourbonnais. He officially takes over July 1 from Brian Liedlich, who announced last month plans not to renew his contract when it expires in June 2021.

Liedlich, at the helm of the school since 2016, told the Daily Herald last month it's likely he will return to the private sector, but not before sorting out health issues he and his wife have been dealing with over the years.

Lydon was ordained a priest in 2015 after attending Catholic Theological Union, where he currently serves on the board of trustees. He also has a doctorate in ministry and master's in school administration.

An Elk Grove Village native, Lydon returned to St. Viator as a Spanish teacher two decades after his high school graduation. He also taught religion and worked to promote adult faith formation for faculty, staff and parents.

"Sometimes, you just never know about the turn of events," he said at his ordination in 2015. "If Father (Charles) Bolser had never hired me back in 1994, you never know what would have happened."

