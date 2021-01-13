Man reported missing from Naperville

Editor's note: Authorities reported about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday that Young Ham had been located.

The Naperville Police Department is searching for Young Ham, a 75-year-old man who has a condition that places him in danger, according to a news release.

Ham is Asian, stands 5 foot 10 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and is wearing a red and yellow jacket, brown pants and brown shoes. Ham was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1652 Westminster Dr. in Naperville and was traveling on foot, the news release said.

Anyone with information about Ham's whereabouts should call Naperville police at (630) 420-6147 or dial 911.