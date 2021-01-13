'Donald Trump is a national security threat': Underwood, Kinzinger call for impeachment

Angered by his incitement of the mob that laid siege to the Capitol last week, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville on Wednesday said President Donald Trump poses a "clear and present danger" to the nation and called for his removal from office.

"Donald Trump is a national security threat," Underwood, a second-term Democrat, said in a telephone interview with multiple media outlets on the same day the House began an unprecedented second impeachment process against Trump. "Congress must take action."

Like many members of the U.S. House and Senate from both parties, Underwood assailed Trump for igniting the riot at the Capitol, which led to five deaths and has resulted in dozens of arrests.

"It was an infuriating and un-American disgrace," Underwood said.

She also blasted -- but didn't name -- members of the House and Senate who supported and encouraged the insurrection. She urged investigations into the actions of such lawmakers, as well as their arrests, convictions and removal from office.

"There is a very clear record of their participation," Underwood said.

Underwood has been joined in supporting impeachment by every other member of the Chicago-area congressional delegation, including Republican Adam Kinzinger of Channahon.

Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump's actions since the election, said he has "no doubt" the president broke his oath of office and incited last week's insurrection.

"He used his position in the executive (branch) to attack the legislative," Kinzinger said in a prepared statement. "If these actions ... are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?"