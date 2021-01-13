Aurora man charged with beating 2-month-old daughter

An Aurora man has been charged with severely beating his 2-month-old daughter.

Brian M. Clemente, 27, is being held on $1 million bail at the Kane County jail on a charge of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13. The charge is a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The girl remains in critical but stable condition at a trauma center, according to Aurora police.

Aurora police and paramedics were called at 4:20 a.m. Sunday to a house on the 700 block of North Avenue. They saw the girl's face and head were swollen and that she was bleeding from her mouth.

Clemente is also charged with aggravated domestic battery.

"This is an incredibly violent and senseless case," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Joe Cullen said Wednesday during a bond hearing before Judge Michael Noland.

Clemente would need to post $100,000 to be freed from jail. If he does post bond, he cannot return to the North Avenue address or have contact with the victim.

Clemente has another daughter, who is almost 2 years old. He told Noland he believes his mother may be taking care of the child now.

Cullen said Clemente had been sentenced to prison in 2015 on charges of retail theft and burglary and convicted in 2018 of having unlawful contact with a street gang.