Worker injured by falling branch in Busse Woods

A worker was injured by a falling tree branch in Busse Woods at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday while he was clearing dead trees and underbrush from the forest, authorities said.

The man, who was part of a crew contracted by the Cook County Forest Preserve District, was hit by the falling tree branch about a mile from the roadway. The Elk Grove Village Fire Department first sent in a crew with an ATV to try to bring the man out from the woods, but the underbrush in the forest was too thick for the vehicle drive through, Lt. Joe McEnery said.

The rescue team then went into the woods on foot, provided first aid and carried the man about three-quarters of a mile to the road. He was taken to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with nonlife-threatening injuries, McEnery said.