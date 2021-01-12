U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield, right, shelters with others in the gallery of the U.S. House last Wednesday as rioters try to break in. Schneider and at least two other lawmakers have since tested positive for COVID-19. Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield has become at least the third member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 since the siege at the Capitol last week, when he and other lawmakers were forced to shelter together and many didn't wear masks.

Schneider announced the diagnosis in a news release Tuesday morning. He said he received positive result Tuesday, following a test Monday.

Schneider and dozens of other lawmakers hid inside a secure location during Wednesday's deadly incursion by supporters of President Donald Trump.

As has been reported, several Republican lawmakers in the room refused to wear masks, even when asked by colleagues. Video of Republicans refusing masks has been shared by news agencies and on social media.

On Tuesday, Schneider, a Democrat, lashed out "at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff."

"Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife's health," he said.

Schneider said he hasn't developed symptoms of the potentially deadly disease and has sought medical care. He is at home, having driven to Deerfield from Washington, D.C.

Democratic representatives Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey also have tested positive for the virus since the siege.

"Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it is public health guidance, common courtesy, and simply what should be expected of all decent people," Schneider said. "We can no longer tolerate members coming to the floor or gathering in the halls of Congress without doing the bare minimum to protect those around them."

Lawmakers who refuse to don masks should be sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by security, Schneider said.

The House is expected to vote on an article of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday and handle other matters this week. Schneider has supported removing Trump from office and said he will vote by proxy.