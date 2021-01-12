Illinois records 117 COVID-19 deaths, 6,642 more infections

State health officials announced today that 117 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 6,642 new cases of the disease were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 17,743, while 1,040,168 people in the state have been infected throughout the pandemic.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 7.5%, the fourth straight day it has declined. The rate is used to determine the level of spread throughout a specific population and health officials use a seven-day average to smooth out any daily anomalies in new cases and test results.

For the second day in a row, the state is averaging fewer new cases of the virus, based on a seven-day average as well. Illinois Department of Public Health figures show the state is averaging 6,921 new cases a day over the past week. That figure had been on the rise since just after Christmas, peaking Sunday at an average of 6,990 new cases a day.

Throughout the state, 3,553 patients are hospitalized with the virus. Of those hospitalized, 757 are in intensive care, according to IDPH records. The hospitalization figures are increasing slightly for two consecutive days, which was expected after the state experienced the increase in cases beginning a couple weeks ago. That's because hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, which means it can take a week or two before new cases of the virus result in hospitalizations, medical experts have said throughout the pandemic.