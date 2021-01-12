District 220 board selects new superintendent

The next superintendent for Barrington Area Unit District 220 recently was named Ohio's Superintendent of the Year.

The District 220 board on Tuesday night unanimously approved a contract with Robert Hunt, superintendent of Chagrin Falls Schools Exempted Village Schools in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

"As a board, we were impressed by his commitment to the development of the whole child, placing equal importance on both the academic and social-emotional success of students, board president Penny Kazmier said.

Among the feedback received about Hunt is that he's "phenomenal" and "best at what he does," board members said.

Hunt's contract runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024. His annual base salary will be $250,000, with 2% annual raises, plus a one-time stipend of $15,000 for moving costs and other benefits.

Hunt has served as superintendent for the Chagrin Falls district since 2012 after serving for one year as superintendent for the Streetsboro City School District in Ohio, district officials said in a news release. He was named Ohio's Superintendent of the Year in October by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, according to cleveland.com.

Hunt started as an English middle school teacher and athletic director. He has held a variety of positions, including assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent. He has served since 2006 as an adjunct professor for Ursuline College in Ohio, where he taught graduate courses in school law and finance and educational administration.

Hunt briefly spoke at the meeting Tuesday, thanking the school board for "such a tremendous opportunity" and saying he takes his responsibility as superintendent "very, very seriously."

He went into education after being inspired by coaches and teachers over the years, he said. "What we do is so important," he said.

Current Superintendent Brian Harris announced at the end of last school year that he would retire June 30, after seven years on the job. His current salary is nearly $293,000.

There were 33 applicants for the job, including 14 from out of state, said Kevin O'Mara, president of School Exec Connect, hired by the board to conduct the search. In December, the school board conducted virtual interviews with seven semifinalists and in-person interviews with three finalists, he said.

"The quality of the applicants was extremely high," he said, adding that Hunt was "an outstanding candidate."

O'Mara said he didn't have data regarding the candidates' race or gender; his firm doesn't ask for that due to federal regulations against discrimination, he said.

School Exec Connect gathered input in the fall about the desired qualities in the next superintendent via an online questionnaire and focus groups. Many participants they wanted a superintendent who could tackle the aftermath of COVID-19, as well as equity, diversity and inclusion within the district.

Hunt has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kent State University, a master's degree in educational administration from Ursuline College, and a Ph.D. in educational administration from Kent State University.