COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Jan. 12

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion There have been 443,308 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,420 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.8% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 202,857 cases and 3,973 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 219,302 cases and 4,369 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 7,298 cases and 191 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,125 cases and 52 deaths in Palatine, 4,864 cases and 106 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,560 cases and 60 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,720 cases and 55 deaths in Streamwood, 3,744 cases and 37 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,379 cases and 109 deaths in Wheeling, 3,373 cases and 50 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,246 cases and 91 deaths in Glenview, 2,340 cases and 98 deaths in Northbrook, 2,282 cases and 59 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,188 cases and 26 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,030 cases and 40 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,151 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 870 cases and 29 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 66,858 cases and 1,035 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 5,367 cases and 115 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,965 cases and 31 deaths in Addison, 3,522 cases and 35 deaths in West Chicago, 3,472 cases and 47 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,395 cases and 46 deaths in Wheaton, 3,298 cases and 54 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,297 cases and 44 deaths in Lombard, 3,193 cases and 21 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,490 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,400 cases and 29 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,972 cases and 16 deaths in Villa Park, 1,906 cases and 31 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,604 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 51,685 cases with 801 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 44,579 cases with 615 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 13,254 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 8,811 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,278 in St. Charles, 3,768 in Carpentersville, 2,164 in South Elgin, 1,861 in Geneva, 1,659 in Batavia, 762 in Hampshire, 715 in Sugar Grove, 613 in Gilberts, 534 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 20,894 cases and 217 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 56,435 cases and 779 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.