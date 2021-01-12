Authorities: Suburban man threatened violence at Biden inauguration

Authorities say a Chicago Heights man threatened violence at next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Louis Capriotti, 45, has been charged with transmitting a threat, according to the U.S. attorney's office. He was arrested near his home Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a voicemail left for a member of Congress from New Jersey, Capriotti allegedly said if people "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that (expletive) White House on January 20th, they're sadly (expletive) mistaken."

Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.