'This is not a withdrawal,' Madigan says while suspending campaign for Illinois House speaker

In a tersely worded statement, besieged Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said he is suspending his campaign for reelection as leader and told Democratic rivals it is their turn to make the next move.

"This is not a withdrawal," Madigan stated. "I have suspended my campaign for speaker.

"As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first. The House Democratic Caucus can work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker."

The seismic move comes as other Democrats are seeking to oust the Chicago lawmaker after he was connected with an FBI political corruption probe. The speaker has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

The ongoing power struggle is expected to erupt Wednesday when the Illinois House resumes. Among the lawmakers vying to be speaker is Oswego Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit. "He's shown conduct unbecoming of a public official," she said Nov. 30.

The scandal broke July 17, 2020, when utility giant ComEd admitted to bribery and colluding with a state official, identified as the speaker, to get laws enabling rate hikes passed in exchange for hiring and awarding contracts to Madigan cronies, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

"Some individuals have spent millions of dollars and worked diligently to establish a false narrative that I am corrupt and unethical," Madigan stated in late 2020. "The truth is that I have never engaged in any inappropriate or criminal conduct."

Madigan not only has a massive war chest but also the legislative clout that can doom or propel a state representative's bills.

Many other state Democrats had stayed silent on his future but the dam began to break Nov. 18 after federal prosecutors announced the indictments of former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore of Barrington, 62; Chicagoan John Hooker, 71, a former ComEd executive vice president and lobbyist; Chicagoan Jay Doherty, 67, a ComEd lobbyist and former City Club of Chicago head; and Democratic lobbyist and former lawmaker Michael McClain, 73, of Quincy, a one-time colleague of Madigan in the House.

The four were charged with bribery, bribery conspiracy and falsifying ComEd records in a scheme "to corruptly influence and reward a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois," authorities said.

On Nov. 19, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, "if Speaker Madigan wants to continue in a position of enormous public trust with such an enormous ethical cloud hanging over his head, then he has to -- at the very least -- be willing to stand in front of the press and the people and answer every last question."

But the speaker's clout is such it was unclear if he could be toppled and his statement is somewhat enigmatic.

Naperville state Rep. Anna Stava-Murray was among the first to call for Madigan's resignation. Monday she said, "I continue to look forward to moving our state forward with new Democratic leadership."