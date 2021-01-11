Chapa LaVia out as director of Illinois veterans affairs amid virus spread at facilities

Amid criticism from veterans advocates and others over her handling of COVID-19 in state-run homes, Aurora resident and former state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia resigned Monday as director of Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Chapa LaVia offered no explanation for her decision, but it comes during an ongoing inquiry into the spread of the coronavirus at veterans facilities and calls for her to resign or be fired.

Among the leading concerns was an outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, where dozens of veterans have died and hundreds of residents and staff members infected.

Advocates representing veterans assistance commissions in 12 counties, as well as the state VFW commander and Medal of Honor recipient Allen J. Lynch of Gurnee, sent a letter last week to Gov. J.B. Pritzker seeking Chapa LaVia's ouster.

In the letter, they wrote they "simply lost confidence" in the ability of Chapa LaVia and her chief of staff, Anthony Kolbeck, to lead and asked for their immediate dismissal or resignation. The letter accuses the leaders of "misfeasance and nonfeasance" concerning coronavirus outbreaks at veterans homes.

Pritzker, who appointed Chapa LaVia to the position in February 2019, announced her departure in a news release Monday, just hours after a hearing of the House Judiciary Civil Committee, where she had testified.

Committee member and 59th District state Rep. Dan Didech of Buffalo Grove also called for Chapa LaVia's resignation.

"I was very disappointed," he said after the hearing. "I thought she was evasive and failed to hold herself accountable."

Didech added he had lost confidence that the agency's leadership was equipped to address the "many challenges" it faced.

Pritzker named as interim director Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis, a 34-year veteran of the Air National Guard and currently its assistant adjutant general. A national search will be made to find a permanent replacement.

"Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our freedom and this administration will continue to do everything possible to prioritize their care," Pritzker said in the release. "I'm grateful to Linda for her service and wish her well on her next chapter."

Chapa LaVia, who was first lieutenant in the Illinois Army National Guard, said it had been an honor to serve and was "proud of our accomplishments."

According to the department's website, the agency serves more than 650,000 veterans across Illinois.