$100 to help woman who has fallen on hard times

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Noreen Huffman of Hoffman Estates.

She wants to give the money to her sister. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Due to some unforeseen circumstances, my sister has lost her place of residence and has to move. However, she also is unemployed (and looking for a job). She is a very good person who has fallen on hard times but still hopeful. She is someone in need that I would like to help."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.