$100 to help woman who has fallen on hard times
Posted1/10/2021 5:30 AM
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Noreen Huffman of Hoffman Estates.
She wants to give the money to her sister. Here is an excerpt of her story:
"Due to some unforeseen circumstances, my sister has lost her place of residence and has to move. However, she also is unemployed (and looking for a job). She is a very good person who has fallen on hard times but still hopeful. She is someone in need that I would like to help."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.