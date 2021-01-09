Suburban religious leaders hosting interfaith prayer service Sunday

Suburban faith leaders will come together to host a virtual interfaith prayer service for World Peace Day at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Eboo Patel, founder and president of the nonprofit Interfaith Youth Core, will deliver the keynote address. Patel is a noted Muslim community leader and speaker on issues of religious diversity, civic engagement, and the intersection of racial equality and interfaith cooperation.

The event is organized by the Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association, Congregation Etz Chaim and Congregation Beth Shalom and co-sponsored by various faith communities.

For more information, visit napervilleinterfaith.org/worldpeaceday or email WorldPeaceDay@NapervilleInterfaith.org.

Slavery documentary

Thirty Northwest suburban libraries are sponsoring a virtual discussion about "The Long Shadow" documentary exploring institutional racism and the continuing impact of slavery at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

The film delves into director Frances Causey's family history of slaveholding. A free screening is available from Feb. 19-26 at thelongshadowfilm.com/libraries/. Register for the Zoom Q&A with Causey at bit.ly/3s7IagQ.

The event is being organized by Racial Awareness in the North Shore and the Together is Better Alliance, and is co-sponsored by public libraries in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Des Plaines, Glenview, Gurnee, Hampshire, Lake Villa, Lincolnshire, Mount Prospect, Northbrook, Prospect Heights, Schaumburg, Wauconda and Wheaton.

Film screening events are scheduled Feb. 5 at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove and Feb. 21 at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

Fighting discrimination

CAIR-Chicago (the Council on American Islamic Relations) will host a free virtual annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.

This year's event, themed "Reimagining Justice," will reflect on the group's work combating Islamophobia on behalf of Muslim communities throughout the Chicago area and suburbs.

Its work includes fighting discrimination and civil rights abuses related to airport travel, jobs, housing, law enforcement, and the media.

Speakers include local and national Muslim leaders and elected officials including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin; U.S. Reps. Chuy Garcia, Marie Newman, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib; and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

To register, visit cairchicago.org/banquet2021.

Racial healing

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign scholars Kevin Tan, a professor of social work, and Durriyyah Kemp, ­­­­an Illinois Extension in Cook County educator, are hosting a series of online parenting seminars exploring the role of social and emotional learning in healing racial wounds.

"Bold Conversations" helps parent learn ways to have meaningful and important discussions with their children around race.

The goal of the seminars is for parents to gain insights and ideas to help their children navigate the current cultural and political climate. Participants will discuss such topics as white privilege and power, racial constructs and identity, and microaggressions and implicit bias.

The final session begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. For details, visit bit.ly/3bpNtSO.

